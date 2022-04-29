BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Veteran journalist and anchor Art Franklin signed off CBS 42 for the last time Friday. Franklin, a Detroit native, served as the first Black man to anchor the primetime news in Birmingham.

Watch above as Franklin says goodbye to the CBS 42 audience and hands the broadcast off to his longtime coanchor Sherri Jackson and new CBS 42 anchor Ben Hoover.

Friends and colleagues of Art Franklin sent video messages to Franklin and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin even dropped in, all wishing Franklin well as he moves into the next chapter of his professional life. You can watch their messages below.

On Monday, CBS 42 will release The Farewell Interview with Art Franklin, a digital exclusive that profiles Franklin’s life, from his childhood in Detroit to his career in the Magic City.