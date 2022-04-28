BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On election night 2021, as citizens across Birmingham awaited a result in the city’s top race, a signal of victory came in an unusual form: a dance video posted to Mayor Randall Woodfin’s Twitter account.

Tonight, Ursula Smith, the choreographer of that dance, joined CBS 42 anchors Art Franklin and Sherri Jackson live on Facebook to celebrate Franklin’s last week on air, teaching the two a version of the “smooth groove” performed by Woodfin last year.

Franklin will sign off from CBS 42 for the last time on Friday at the conclusion of the 6:00 p.m. broadcast. You can watch Art Franklin’s last dance below.