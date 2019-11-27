HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – The Summit Media family hosted a candlelight vigil, Tuesday, in honor of Aniah Blanchard. The 19 year-old has been missing since October 24th.
Multiple authorities have said that they believe they found Blanchard’s remains in a wooded, rural part of Macon County on Monday. The results of any forensic testing to formally identify the victim have not been announced.
Blanchard’s mother, Angela Harris, addressed the crowd at Homewood Central Park, encouraging parents to talk more with their children about safety and come up with a plan. You can watch her full interview at the vigil, above.
“Nothing you do can prepare you for some evil that is out there,” Harris said. “So I’m begging parents.”
- WATCH: Aniah Blanchard’s mother issues warning to parents at candlelight vigil
- Scrubbing the past to give those with a criminal record a second chance
- Sheriff: Woman killed by feral hogs outside Texas home
- Neighbors speak out after deadly Tuscaloosa shooting
- UA, Auburn student-vets to march 150 miles, deliver Iron Bowl game ball to raise veteran suicide awareness