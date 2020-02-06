Washington principal on leave following Facebook post that called Kobe Bryant’s death ‘karma’

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles in the fourth quarter during the game against the Chicago Bulls on November 19, 2009 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers won 108-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

CAMAS, Wash. (KATU/CNN NEWSOURCE) — A school principal in Washington state has been put on leave after receiving threats for a social media post about Kobe Bryant’s death and the previous rape accusation against him.

Rumors that someone might bring a gun to Camas High School on Wednesday brought extra police patrols and convinced students like senior Kennedy, who did not give her last name, to leave school Wednesday morning, especially after she kept seeing chat messages from friends, talking about the threats popping up on her phone.

“Just stuck it out until I realized I didn’t want to go to lunch and be in the large space and I thought I would go home,” she said.

The threat reports came after Camas High Principal Liza Sekjora posted on Facebook about basketball star Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash was “karma” due to previously being accused of rape, although the charges were later dismissed.

On Tuesday, Sekjora apologized for the post.

“This was a situation where I didn’t think before I posted, and I’m terribly regretful about that,” she said.

The reported threats convinced Camas superintendent Jeff Snell to put Sekjora on administrative leave, even though he says all of the threats involving a gun appear to lead back to one single source.

“In that there was, uh, some information that would lead you to believe that somebody was threatening Dr. Sekjora and so we, um, contacted Camas Police Department,” Snell said.

Ofc. Debrah Riedl of the Camas Police Department said there were no weapons or dangerous weapons on campus and that the story began with a couple of students on a bus talking about what if and that conversation was overheard, misinterpreted and widely spread.

More than 1,000 of the school’s 2,100 students were either absent or left school early because of the threats.

The school district doesn’t know how long Sejkora will be on leave.

LATEST POSTS