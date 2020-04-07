Warrior animal clinic offers drive-up check-in to practice social distancing

WARRIOR, Ala (WIAT) — Stewart Animal Clinic in Warrior is offering pet owners curbside animal check-in. As opposed to sitting in the clinic’s often-crowded lobby, the clinic said this option is most feasible.

“On a given day, our lobby will be jam-packed full with 30 to 40 people,” Associate Veterinarian at Stewart Animal Clinic Bryan Murdock said. “During this coronavirus outbreak, that’s just not feasible.”

The current setup allows owners pull up outside the building, wait for a technician, check the animal in and the animal is brought indoors for care.

Though the clinic took this approach, the hospital has been operating nearly normally. Just like many hospitals and doctors offices around the U.S., they’re prioritizing the more urgent procedures.

“We’ve tried to cut back on elective surgeries,” Murdock said. “But if a dog comes in with a bleeding mouth, some gum issues and needs to be see, we do what needs to be done.”

When it comes to cleanliness precautions at Stewart Animal Clinic, Murdock said “we’re a hospital, so our priority is to make sure things are clean. Since the outbreak though, we’re doing as much as we can to step it up.”

Appointments can be made for the Stewart Animal Clinic by calling their office at (205) 647-8140.

