Warmer Saturday. Rain & Storms Sunday.

With a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures will again be falling into the 20s. It won’t be nearly as cold as Friday morning, but still cold. We will be in for a nice little warm up through the afternoon. Highs will be back in the 50s by afternoon. There will be a full supply of sunshine Saturday.





By Sunday, the story changes as a cold front moves across the state. There will be an occasional pre frontal shower, but these will be brief. The heaviest rain will arrive just after Noon Sunday and continuing through central Alabama between 2-4 and moving south of Lake Martin by 6pm. I’ll give the all clear after 9pm.







Into early next week we will have more sunshine. The week starts off on a cold note, but temperatures will gradually warm by Wednesday, back to more seasonable values.

We will see a nice string of sun filled days through Thursday. Then, another little wave moves in and will allow for some rain Friday.