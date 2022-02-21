It is a mostly cloudy and not as cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s.

Get ready for some unsettled weather this week. A warm front will move up from the Gulf of Mexico today across Alabama thanks to a ridge of high pressure over the SE Gulf of Mexico. This will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms starting now and continuing through the evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. High temperatures will only be around 60°.





Tonight, we will see the rain move out, but it will stay cloudy. It will be cool with lows in the 50s.

The warm front will be near the AL/TN line on Tuesday, and it will dissipate. This will make it significantly warmer and more humid across central Alabama with high temperatures in the mid 70s. We will be dry for much of the day, but thunderstorms will return during the afternoon across NW Alabama as a cold front moves toward the state. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.







SPC has placed areas along and NW of I-59 in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. The main threats in this area will be strong winds and possibly a few tornadoes. Additionally, there will be a threat for very heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Rain totals could be around 1 to 3 inches. Watch for high water on streams, creeks, and local rivers. Along and just south of I-59 is in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. This area could see a few storms with gusty winds and possibly a tornado.

We’ve issued a Weather Aware for mainly the NW part of the viewing area for this severe weather and heavy rain threat. The timeline is between 4 PM Tuesday until 4 AM Wednesday.

The cold front will stall across TN/AL on Wednesday. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, but we will dry out in the afternoon as the Gulf ridge builds back over us. It will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Thursday will stay mostly dry thanks to the ridge pushing the cold front back to the north. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with only a few showers possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. The cold front will finally get a push to the south thanks to a mid-level trough. This front will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 40s.

The rain will continue until midday Friday, and then we will dry out in the wake of the cold front. Rain totals for the week will be around 1 to 4 inches. We will need to watch streams, creeks, and local rivers to run high. It will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a partly cloudy, dry, and cool day. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Sunday will become mostly cloudy with spotty showers as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves across Alabama. It will stay cool with high temperatures in the 50s.