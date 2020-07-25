Wanted suspect in child sex assault case kills himself in Cullman hotel

Brian Ruth, photo courtesy of Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Coroner confirmed that Brian Ruth, 33, shot and killed himself at the Econo Lodge in Good Hope on Friday night.

Ruth was a Louisiana man wanted for sexual abuse of a 10-year-old child. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office made a status on Facebook warning people to be on the lookout for Ruth.

