Wanted suspect in child sex assault case kills himself in Cullman hotel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Coroner confirmed that Brian Ruth, 33, shot and killed himself at the Econo Lodge in Good Hope on Friday night.
Ruth was a Louisiana man wanted for sexual abuse of a 10-year-old child. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office made a status on Facebook warning people to be on the lookout for Ruth.
