VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Loved ones of Walter Bartlett Rainey and Sarah Sharon Yeager gathered at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills Wednesday to remember their lives after last week’s tragedy.

This afternoon’s service for Bart Rainey was filled with family and friends. His brother Tuffy described him as one of his best friends and someone he turned to for advice.

“There’s no situation in my life that I didn’t go to him and get an answer that he wanted me to have, not that I wanted to hear,” Tuffy said.

Tuffy said that Bart’s last act — inviting a stranger to sit with him during a church potluck — was not the exception for how he was but the rule, always welcoming others.

“He lived it to the point of asking one he might have been skeptical of to come, share this meal with me. I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss him,” Tuffy said.

Bart’s grandchildren said he never missed a sporting event or chance to be involved in their lives.

“I remember him standing at the fence at Homewood High School football games just grinning all the time, regardless of what was on the scoreboard,” grandson Warner Thompson said.

Thompson says even through tragedy, the family has found some solace in the outpouring of support from the church and community.

“Unexpectedly this has become a hopeful moment for our family and for everybody in this church today. A single senseless evil act has been drowned out and really lost among hundreds and hundreds of acts of kindness in the aftermath,” Thompson said.

Services for the third victim Jane Pounds will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the Nave of St. Stephen’s, with a reception in their gathering space at noon.