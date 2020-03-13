1  of  19
Walmart to turn portions of parking lots into drive-thru testing centers for COVID-19

by: Gary Gilbert

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will make portions of its parking lots in select locations available for drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

CEO of Walmart Doug McMillon said during President Donald Trump’s press conference that, “portions of the parking lot will be available in select locations in the beginning and scaling over time as supply increases so can people can experience the drive-thru experience that the President described.”

“We will stay involved and do everything we can from a supply chain point of view to be of assistance,” McMillon continued.

Neither the President nor McMillon said which Walmarts would have the testing or when the testing would begin.

