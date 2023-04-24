BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced it is giving away up to 20,000 free one-year Walmart+ memberships to new moms who give birth during the month of May. The membership, valued at $98 each, will be distributed nationwide in hospitals.

According to an April 24 media release, the Walmart+ membership giveaway is in conjunction with Pampers Hospital Gift Program, which provides a gift bag for patients who have recently delivered a baby.

“Walmart+ brings together benefits that will help save moms precious time,” said Seth Dallaire, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at Walmart. “Whether it’s getting diapers delivered straight to their door or saving on gas for the carpool, we’ve got their back. To celebrate moms we’ve committed to gifting 20,000 Walmart+ memberships to some of our most important customers, making life a little easier for them.”

Walmart+ offers a series of perks and benefits including free delivery from Walmart stores, video streaming with Paramount+, member savings on fuel, and much more. To know more about the free Walmart+ membership for new moms, visit here.

Restrictions apply to the perks and benefits. Details can be found online.

The deal comes on the heels of the big box store’s announcement that it will be closing multiple locations across 12 states this year. Walmart cited profitability concerns, among other factors.

“We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations,” a Walmart spokesperson told Nexstar earlier this year. “While our underlying business is strong, these specific stores haven’t performed as well as we hoped.”