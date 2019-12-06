Breaking News
Active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola

Walmart selling KFC fried chicken-scented firelog again

News

It's a limited time, special offer.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – If you missed your chance to have your home smelling like fried chicken roasting over an open fire last year, you’ve got another chance.

KFC fried chicken-scented firelogs are on sale on Walmart’s website, back by popular demand.

Last year, they were sold out in a matter of hours, so if you want one, you’ll need to act fast.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events