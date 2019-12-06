Walmart selling KFC fried chicken-scented firelog again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – If you missed your chance to have your home smelling like fried chicken roasting over an open fire last year, you’ve got another chance.

KFC fried chicken-scented firelogs are on sale on Walmart’s website, back by popular demand.

Last year, they were sold out in a matter of hours, so if you want one, you’ll need to act fast.

