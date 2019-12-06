BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – If you missed your chance to have your home smelling like fried chicken roasting over an open fire last year, you’ve got another chance.
KFC fried chicken-scented firelogs are on sale on Walmart’s website, back by popular demand.
Last year, they were sold out in a matter of hours, so if you want one, you’ll need to act fast.
LATEST POSTS
- Active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola
- Mexican brothers arrested as police look for killers of nine US citizens south of the border
- Barber rammed by car over haircut: ‘She was trying to kill me’
- ‘Kids don’t play outside like they used to:’ Chilton Co. program teaches kids how to ride unicycles
- Walmart selling KFC fried chicken-scented firelog again