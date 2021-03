FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time since announcing they would be handling COVID-19 vaccinations, Walmart and Sam’s Club locations nationwide are now accepting appointments for the vaccines.

As of Monday night, no appointment times were available yet in the Birmingham area, but they may become available as the rollout continues.

Walmart's and Sam's Club's in the B'ham metro area are now offering vaccines, by appointment. This announcement came a few weeks ago. Now, the rollout is finally here. https://t.co/BWiO5p1J1T — Malique (@MaliqueRankin) March 2, 2021

