Walmart releases list of stores where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine

Walmart has released a list of locations where residents who are eligible by state guidelines can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Stores nationwide will begin offering vaccines Feb. 12, according to the company.

The list released on Tuesday has 74 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Alabama where people can receive the vaccine. In North Alabama, the locations are in Huntsville, Madison, Florence, Muscle Shoals, and Russellville. Across the state line it’s available at Walmarts in Fayetteville, Lawrenceburg and Pulaski.

The list is as follows:

Alexander City

Walmart #726 2643 Highway 280

Anniston

Walmart #329 5560 McClellan Blvd.

Attalla

Walmart #316 973 Gilbert Ferry Rd. SE

Enterprise

Walmart #734 600 Boll Weevil Cir.

Fayetteville, TN

Walmart #314 – 1224 Huntsville Hwy.

Florence

Walmart #4188 – 1410 Florence Blvd.

Walmart #766 – 3100 Hough Road

Walmart #4187 – 2701 Cloverdale Road

Gadsden

Walmart #301 340 E Meighan Blvd.

Huntsville

Walmart #3185 – 4226 Oakwood Ave. NW

Sam’s Club #4776 – 5651 Holmes Ave. NW

Walmart #375 – 3031 Memorial Pkwy. SW

Walmart #433 – 2200 Sparkman Dr. NW

Walmart #434 – 11610 Memorial Pkwy SW

Jasper

Walmart #287 1801 Highway 78 E

Lawrenceburg, TN

Walmart #683 – 2130 N. Locust Ave.

Madison

Walmart #2690 – 8650 Madison Blvd.

Walmart #5703 – 8580 Hwy. 72 W

Walmart #7342 – 7140 Wall Triana Hwy.

Muscle Shoals

Walmart #660 – 517 Avalon Ave.

Northport

Walmart #5248 1660 McFarland Blvd.

Oxford

Walmart #809 92 Plaza Ln.

Sam’s Club #4836 1900 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Pulaski, TN

Walmart #238 1655 W. College St.

Russellville

Walmart #403 13675 Highway 43

Sylacauga

Walmart #730 41301 US Highway 280

Walmart #432 214 Haynes St.

Tuscaloosa

Walmart #715 1501 Skyland Blvd. E

Walmart #5265 4201 Hargrove Rd. E

Sam’s Club #6435 1401 Skyland Blvd. E

You can view the complete list of Alabama stores offering vaccine here.

To check availability of vaccine and to schedule an appointment you can go to either Walmart or Sam’s Club‘s websites.

Walmart says people should verify eligibility through the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website prior to scheduling an appointment. Tennessee residents can check eligibility here.