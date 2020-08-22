(WFLA) – Walmart is offering its first look of holiday cheer by releasing photos of exclusive holiday items.
The store is touting “12 Days of Chocolate” with an Oreo dunking set, Terry’s Chocolate Orange Popping Ball and the Kinder Happy Hippo.
Walmart will also be selling exclusive stocking stuffers for $5.
Those gits include an Elf on the Shelf pancake gift set, Nerds Giant Tangy Candy Canes and Juicy Drop Gummies Dipping Party Tray.
In July, Walmart announced that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.
LATEST POSTS
- Alabama high schools adjust to football season amid COVID-19
- Walmart offers a sneak peek at holiday exclusives
- Postmaster General: It’s ‘an outrageous claim’ that postal service changes undermine election
- ‘A lot of surprises’: GOP previews what to expect during next week’s RNC
- German shepherd locked up in California shelter for over a year due to legal battle may be killed