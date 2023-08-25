(WHNT) — After reporting over 10,000 safe deliveries, one of the most recognizable names in the big box industry says it will offer an even more convenient way to deliver your grocery list.

In an announcement on Thursday, Walmart confirmed its partnership with Wing, described as an “on-demand drone delivery provider powered by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.”

Drone delivery has been a dream for companies desiring to put their products in the hands of their customers faster, but Walmart said that dream is now a reality for seven states across 36 stores.

If the logistics have you scratching your head, Wing has touched on a few topics that customers are already curious about.

According to the company’s release, eligible homes will have to be within six miles of a store and promises to not only be fast (think 65mph fast), but delicate enough to deliver a carton of eggs.

Wing also reported that operating hours have been extended from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will be available six days a week, every day except Wednesday.

Texas will be the first location to see the new service implemented, but nationwide rollout is expected over the coming year.

Officials say the Wing Drone Delivery App is available on the App Store and on Google Play.