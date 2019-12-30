Walker County welcomes newest K-9 to locate missing persons

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)– A new member of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office is being trained to sniff out crime.

Meet Deputy Carrie Beck Walker.

Carrie Beck is a 4-month-old bloodhound with a very important job: locating people reported missing. She’s also training to potentially find cadavers and locate suspects.

The AKC-registered puppy come from a long bloodline of law enforcement K-9’s.

“She’s going to come to work, and she’ll become my work partner,” WCSO Investigator Carl Carpenter said.

Deputy Carrie Bec stands beside her partner Investigator Carl Carpenter.

Carpentrer explained that Carrie Beck is being trained for gentle searches. The WCSO currently has another K-9, Robbie, on the team, but he’s is trained to find bad guys, so he’s not exactly the best option to search for and locate children.

The newest K-9 is named after Carrie Lawson and Rebecca Ferguson, two infamous cases within the county. Lawson was kidnapped from her Walker County home in 1991 and has never been found. Her cold case is one investigators return to frequently, and the topic of investigative reports and true crime podcasts.

Ferguson disappeared under suspicious circumstances in 1988. According to the Charley Project, she was headed to Birmingham but never made it. Two days later, her car was located in Curry. There were two shotgun blasts in the car and some of her jewelry found on the floor.

“We just thought naming her after them would pay a tribute to what her purpose is.”

