CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — A Carbon Hill High School student is being recognized for his bravery during a school bus accident last week.

Do you remember those tedious school bus evacuation drills from high school? Well, those drills are what Carbon Hill student Aidan Stacks said helped him remain calm and collected after school bus crash.

It happened last week in Townley on Highway 102. School officials said a school bus with students on board was hit by a car at an intersection before catching on fire. Carbon Hill Principal Saige Beaty said Stacks, a senior at Carbon Hill High School, remembered those school bus drills and jumped into action helping younger students get off the bus quickly and safely.

“He don’t talk a whole lot, he’s quiet and just walks around and stays to himself,” Beaty said. “Then, for someone to step up in that time of need and to get out of their comfort zone and then to step up and take control of that situation and help us out. But there’s no doubt Aidan is good young man.”

Stacks was recognized for his bravery during Thursday’s school board meeting. He said it feels good to be recognized but said he was just doing what he knew was the right thing to do.

“You do it so long and it just kind of sticks with you and you don’t know you’re doing it,” Stacks said. “I made sure everyone got off the bus and they were safe,”

Walker County Schools Superintendent Dennis Willingham said no one was hurt during the accident. He said he is thankful for Stacks’ quick thinking and for stepping in to help.