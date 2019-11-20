Missing Walker County woman found safe

OAKMAN, Ala. (WIAT) –– UPDATE 1:25 P.M. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Officer 49-year-old, Kimberly Ann Woods has been located and is safe.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office announced they are searching for missing 49-year-old Kimberly Ann Woods.
Woods is from the Oakman area. The time of her disappearance and her last whereabouts have not been shared.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone knows of Woods’ whereabouts to contact them at 205-302-6464.

