Walker County lifting up prayers for health care workers

Jasper, Ala. (WIAT) — Car seats replaced pews as Walker County residents respond to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people poured into the parking lot of Walker Baptist Medical Center to worship and pray for health care workers, as well as for the healing of those who are sick with COVID-19. Health care workers have been on the front lines with treating patients with the coronavirus.

Pastor Alan Beasley with First United Methodist Church administered the prayer which was heard over the radio on 101.5 FM.

“It’s whether we are going to be faithful and believe in God who will help and is in control or are we going to be fearful,” Beasley said.

WBMC has tested and treated multiple patients for the virus. Some of the medical staff were seen on the roof of the hospital acknowledging the worshippers.

The vast majority of people infected by the new coronavirus have had mild to moderate symptoms so far and recover within weeks. However, older adults and people with other health problems are the most likely to get seriously ill.

LATEST POSTS