Body found in Walker County Saturday identified as Hayden Mayberry

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body that was found Saturday as that of Hayden Mayberry.

Investigator Carl Carpenter told media on Monday that based on the scene where the body was found on Pine Drive, the cause of death had been determined to be suicide by probably hanging. Carpenter said Mayberry’s death could be considered suspicious, but he and the department will continue to investigate the case.

WATCH: WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS CONFERENCE

Mayberry, 26, was last seen Nov. 19 at his home in the Oakman area. At the time of his disappearance, investigators said there was no evidence that Mayberry was kidnapped. They do say they believe foul play could have played a role in his disappearance, however that will not be determined until once the investigation is complete.

“This did not turn out at all the way we hoped for, but hopefully, we will be able to close a chapter of this story and help his family and friends deal with a small bit of closure,” Carpenter said. “Our hope is that with the discovery of Mayberry’s body, witnesses will take advantage of the offered reward money through Crime Stoppers and come forward with what they know.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

