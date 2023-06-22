PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The annual Mountain Wake Games are happening this weekend at Oak Mountain State Park where people of all ages will compete in a number of wakeboard water sport games.

Flip Side Water Sports will be the host of the two-day tournament on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25. Jeremy Talbot, Flip Side Owner and Operator, said they prepare for this event all year long.

Talbot said there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy: an Aqua Park, beach, food trucks, vendors and more. Additionally, there will be cable, boat and big air wake boarding contests.

“There’s going to be lots to do, lots to see, plenty of room to spread out and it’s going to be a great time for everybody,” Talbot said. “(There will be) lots of acrobatics, lots of really cool tricks and a really good time overall. Red bull has a pretty nice set up for us with tents and accommodations … so it will be a really good time.”

Registration can be found on Flip Side’s website. Talbot said the park will be open to anyone who wants to attend and just watch, as well.