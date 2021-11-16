Voters in Pell City to decide on property tax increase to fund school district

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Pell City School District held a public forum on meeting to discuss the proposed ad valerom tax set, which would help fund projects among other things to help the school system. The tax increase could bring in $1.5 to $1.7 million dollars for the schools.

Pell City School leaders like school board member Lauri Henderson believe this should have happened a long time ago.

“It should have happened before now. It shouldn’t have taken 30 years and I hope it won’t be 30 years again,” Henderson said.

“Because our kids deserve the fact of having an education in a 21st century competitive educational environment,” Superintendent Dr. James Martin said.

Dr. Martin explains exactly how it all would work out.

“The 5 mil property tax increase will roughly bring us about $1.5 to 1.7 million dollars a year,” Dr. Martin said.

“And as it grows, we’re going to continue to try to do things to meet the demands for those students throughout those 30 years,” Dr. Martin said.

But during Monday’s meeting, some people still had questions and concerns about the increase.

“You know, how much is going to this? How much is going to that?” One person asked.

“Alright. You beat me down. I’ll vote yes,” one person exclaimed.

Residents will vote on the matter Tuesday. St. Clair County will have a county wide vote on a property tax increase that would fun several schools as well. Pell City residents can calculate how much more it would potentially cost them here.