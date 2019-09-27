Volunteer firefighters “overwhelmed” by fire calls related to drought

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — Volunteer firefighters in Shelby County are getting calls regularly about brush and forest fires due to the drought.

On Thursday, the Shelby Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-to-three acre forest fire. Firefighters said they’re getting several calls a day relating to brush fires.

“It is overwhelming. The fuel costs, equipment, maintenance, breakdowns, things break when you use them, it’s tiring on everybody. Lots of sleepless nights away from home and away from your families,” said Grady Gentry with Shelby Volunteer Fire.

Columbiana Fire Department said they’ve assisted in at least 10 brush fires with their neighboring fire departments, and that calls have increased by 50 compared to last year.

“The increase in calls for volunteer fire departments put a strain on the resources because we don’t have guys standing by. On a day to day basis your manpower fluctuates depending on who’s at work or work schedule or time of day, things of that nature along with life obligations,” said Columbiana assistant fire chief Brett Ashworth.

The fire departments encourage the public to not throw your used cigarette near grass, don’t discard liquids such as grease outside, and to be aware of glass containers outside as they too can spark a fire.