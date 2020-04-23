Volunteer fire department prepares for Thursday storms while recovering from Sunday storms

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a chance of severe weather in the southern half of the state on Thursday night.

Many cities across the region are still recovering from Sunday’s severe weather damage. For some areas, preparing for more bad weather is all the more difficult as they’re still recovering from the last round.

The Collins Chapel Volunteer Fire Department is missing more than half the roof. The assistant chief said their station was in the direct path of the storms.

“We’ve lost over half of our roof, most of our doors are blown out and so is the backside of our building,” Assistant Fire Chief Alisha Littleton said.

While firefighters and community volunteers have been able to clear out most of the debris at the station, the damage will change the way they respond to Wednesday night’s calls.

“We have so much damage, we’ve had to cut all of our main breakers off. We are having to open our doors manually until we can figure out which breakers go to what,” Littleton said.

The fire department is now waiting for a response from the insurance company. Littleton said they did not tell her when they can expect to hear back. The exposed roof means the interior of the building will most likely flood.

“I am very worried about it. But at this point, it is what it is and we’ll just have to work with what we got,” Littleton said.

All storms shelters in Chilton County open when warnings are issued. Chilton County EMA Director Derrick Wright said residents need to make sure they’re getting the information they need, regardless of if they are awake or asleep. This is because the storms are expected overnight.

“Make sure that everybody has a way, on their smartphone, some type of notification that is going to be able to wake them in the night. If you have it on your cell phone, that the alerts are on and able to wake them up,” Wright said.

Wright is also reminding residents to prioritize sheltering over social distancing. Chilton County is not requiring residents to wear masks to enter storm shelters because of the ongoing shortage.

