Volunteer fire department work aftermath of ‘worst storm in years’ with limited crew in Chilton County

COLLINS CHAPEL, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe weather hit Chilton County on Sunday, leaving hundreds of fallen trees, some trapped in their homes and barns thrown by the gusts.

The Collins Chapel Fire and Rescue Department is a volunteer team of 10 who have served many functions since the storms hit Sunday morning, working around the clock to clean up damage. Some members have cleared roadways of debris, a few sent to rescue a resident stuck in his home after a tree was blown onto it during the storm and many on call over night.

“This is the worst storm Chilton has seen in quite some time,” longtime Collins Chapel resident Harry Benson said.

According to CCFR Chief Jay Littleton, the community has stepped up in a big way following the damage. He said that community members have been calling frequently asking what the fire and rescue team needs.

“It’s great to have the support of the community,” Littleton said. “We’re all volunteer, so we’re here on a daily basis to help the community. So it’s great when something like this happens and everyone in the community is reaching out.”

LATEST POSTS