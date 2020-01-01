Volkswagen says goodbye to iconic Beetle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As 2020 kicks off, Volkswagen is saying goodbye to one of its most iconic cars in a unique way.

On Tuesday, Volkswagen released a short film on YouTube called “The Last Mile,” commemorating the Volkswagen Beetle and its 70-year history.

The film follows a young boy and his love of the Beetle, showing the passage of time with the car. It then concludes with the model driving its last mile as people wave goodbye.

The last Beetle came off the assembly line back in July. The company is now focusing on making more electric vehicles.

“The loss of the Beetle after three generations, over nearly seven decades, will evoke a host of emotions from the Beetle’s many devoted fans,” Volkswagen CEO Hinrich J. Woebcken said in a statement back when the company first announced the decision in 2018. “As we move to being a full-line, family-focused automaker in the U.S. and ramp up our electrification strategy with the MEB platform, there are no immediate plans to replace it. But as we have seen with the I.D. BUZZ—which is the modern and practical interpretation of the legendary Bus—I would also say, ‘Never say never.’”

