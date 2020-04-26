Visitors flock to the beach as South Padre Island reopens

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — People are back out on the sand and in the water as beaches opened across South Padre Island today.

Cameron County announced the reopening of the coastline and community parks on Friday and residents immediately flocked to the island.

Dozens came out to the coast to enjoy some much needed sun and fresh air.

The island is open, however, there are limitations in place.

Visitors are required to wear masks, practice social distancing, not allowed to meet in groups larger than five, and have curfews in place.

“Consider everyone else, take extra precautions, be more calm about it be more open-minded …and things like that and still be aware that the virus is still out there but make it fit with your everyday life,” said Anthony Garcia, a Brownsville resident who was thrilled to be back on the beach.

To read more rules on each of the beach’s access areas and parks, visit here.