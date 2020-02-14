Visiting Angels surprise senior citizens for Valentine’s Day

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Valentine’s Day is nationally recognized as a time to shower your loved ones with gifts, but many senior citizens grieving the loss of their loved ones feel isolated.

This week, Russell Renfroe, owner of home health care company Visiting Angels, set aside time to surprise their patients with roses and hugs for the holiday.

“Statistics show that there’s a lot of seniors that live alone and at Visiting Angels we want to make their day better,” Renfroe said. “The smiles on their faces is what it’s all about.”

CBS 42 joined the angels as they surprised 87-year-old Carolyn Jones at her home in Trussville.

“I was just so excited, I didn’t know what to do,” Jones said. “I wasn’t expecting any of that.”

The visit was also a chance to re-tell the story of how she met her late husband, Harold. She said Harold was a handsome Army lieutenant who caught her eye at a bus depot in Alexander City one Sunday afternoon in the 1950s.

“He had a newspaper and of course I didn’t have anything and I looked at him and he had the paper up like that looking at me and put it down,'” she said.

They boarded the bus at different times but Carolyn said she could not find a place to sit so she asked him if they could sit together and he obliged. He also offered to escort her home once they arrived in Birmingham and he met her family.

“He kissed me and I forgot his name and I said ‘Auntie Alice, this is lieutenant…lieutenant…’ and he says ‘Jones is the name!'” she said. “From then on he never missed a time but one time to come see me for a year.”

The two married in secret — so they thought — but their families figured it out and they eventually started a beautiful family of their own.

LATEST POSTS