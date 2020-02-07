Virginia to end state holiday honoring Confederate generals

FILE- In this June 27, 2017 file photo a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Democrats seized control of the General Assembly last week and that means Confederate statues could soon be coming down in a state that’s full of them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Virginia legislators are working to end the state’s tradition of honoring Confederate generals.

This week, the Virginia House of Delegates voted to eliminate Lee-Jackson Day from the list of state holidays. It is observed in January, the Friday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day and honors Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson as “defenders of causes.”

Both men owned slaves and fought to preserve slavery in the United States.

In its place, the House bill proposed the state replace the holiday with Election Day, the first Monday in November, instead.

The Virginia Senate passed an identical bill last month.

Both chambers will need to approve the legislation before it goes to the governor for signature.

