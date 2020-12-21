Violin-playing elf combats COVID-19 fatigue with Christmas cheer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With her cherry red violin named ‘Red Elvis,’ a collection of elegant elf attire and her guitarist with a stellar Santa hat named Steve, Susie Shortt is combating COVID fatigue with Christmas cheer.

Shortt with her two students and their mom.

She’s a professional musician and Birmingham music teacher who, because of the pandemic, has been doing the gigs she still can do virtually.

A screenshot from Shortt’s promotional video on YouTube.

“I have 50 students and I have not seen my students in-person since March,” Shortt said.

To fill that void left from teaching them in-person, and to thank them for sticking with her, Shortt has been performing at her students’ doorsteps

The Bradfords watch Susie and Steve the Elves play on her front lawn.

“I wanted to surprise them in person, and this started two weeks ago,” she said.

She’s warmed lots of hearts in the process.

“This has been such a gift because we haven’t seen Ms. Susie since March, since quarantine basically started,” Ania Bradford, mother to Shortt’s student Camellia Bradford, said. “So to have her come and come interact with us was so good. The Christmas Carols, her face, it was such a blessing, so we’re excited”

After playing for her enthusiastic students, she put the word out that she performed safely at doorsteps. As a musician in 2020, this was a welcomed opportunity to earn money.

“I wanted to bless people with the joy of music,” Shortt said.” Ever since then, my phone has been blowing up, I’ve had 15 bookings.”

Susie the Elf has gotten into character and is working extra hard these last days before Christmas. She’s still accepting bookings and is planning to keep the spirit alive even after the 25th.

