Vigils held across the city for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

HOOVER, AL (WIAT) - The Riverchase Galleria in Hoover is announcing new hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday this year. The mall will be closing significantly earlier on Thanksgiving night.

"Just to address it out front, we've just taken a historic view of activity Thanksgiving night after 9:00PM and worked in conjunction, as we always do, with the city of Hoover and other law enforcement agencies and made the determination to go with 2:00PM to 8:00PM," explained Galleria General Manager Mike White.