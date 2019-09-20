Vigil for TPD Officer Dornell Cousette

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., (WIAT) — Blue lights illuminated on the pillars at Government Plaza in Tuscaloosa as hundreds of people gathered to mourn and remember fallen Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette Thursday night. Marzell Cousette, who was born five minutes after Dornell gave an emotional speech at the vigil, remembering the good times shared with his twin brother. “Growing up, sleeping in the same room, watching the same movies, playing every sport together, its hard,” says Marzell.

As darkness fell, hundreds of candles flickered in the hands of community members, while Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox spoke at the podium. “Theres no words that I have that can heal the pain that his family must feel,” says Maddox.

Cousette spent 13 years with the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Close friends and co-workers remember his passion. Sgt. Sanders said, “He would arrest a juvenile and next thing I know he’s out looking for an alternative for the juvenile.”

Thursday’s vigil comes after theres already been an overwhelming show of support for the fallen officer. Authorities charged 20 year old Luther Watkins with capital murder in the shooting death of Cousette. He was attempting to arrest watkins on multiple felony warrants Monday when Watkins allegedly killed him.

Cousette now leaves behind a fiance and two daughters.

Funeral services are set for Sunday at Shelton State Community College at noon.