JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Video of an altercation after the Jasper High School vs. Sidney Lanier High School football game Friday is making rounds on social media.

The video captured from the National Federation of State High School Associations live stream shows a Jasper player turning around and then a Lanier player hitting that Jasper player in the head with a helmet.

It happened after the game Friday night on September 29, when the players were shaking hands. People online are raising questions about disciplinary actions.

CBS 42 reached out to both schools for a comment. Jasper’s Athletic Director Jonathan Jordan sent a statement that reads:

“We can confirm that there was an unfortunate incident following the Jasper Vs Sidney Lanier Football Game last Friday night in the handshake line.”

That statement goes on to state:

“As is the case with any issue in high school athletics in the state of Alabama, communication between AHSAA member schools is of utmost importance. We have been in direct communication with administrators from Lanier since the incident occurred last Friday night and in the days that followed. We feel those discussions have been forthright and productive. We all strive to meet the high expectations set forth by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Hopefully this has been a learning experience for all involved, and one that will not transpire in the future.”

CBS 42 also reached out to Lanier High School for comment and was directed to the Montgomery School Board. We are still waiting to hear back.

CBS 42 also reached out to the Alabama High School Athletic Association for confirmation on whether or not the schools have filed a report, they declined to comment.