Video shows police officer pushing down man with cane during Utah protest

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – Video shot during protests in Salt Lake City Saturday night shows police armed in protective gear shoving a man with a cane as he tried to walk away from them, sending him tumbling onto the sidewalk.

Sister station KTVX posted the video to YouTube where it has since been viewed tens of thousands of times by people around the country and prompted a flood of angry comments.

The footage can be seen here:

KTVX reached out to Salt Lake City Police Department officials for comment who said they have received a lot of feedback on the video.

Detective Greg Wilking with SLCPD confirmed it was one of the department’s officers; Chief Mike Brown will be releasing a statement Sunday afternoon on the incident.

This is a developing story.

