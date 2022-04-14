WARNING: The surveillance video contains graphic violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Surveillance video shows the moment a man went up behind an elderly woman inside a gas station and struck her in the head with what appears to be a metal pipe.

Michael Coggeshall, 30, was sentenced this week to 30 years in state prison after an Escambia County jury found him guilty of aggravated battery.

The video shows Coggeshall walk inside a Circle K convenience store on Gulf Beach Highway on May 13, 2021. He takes his backpack off and leaves it on the floor next to the ATM then he walks around the store aimlessly.

The victim, a 72-year-old woman who’s a Navy veteran, walks in and goes to the ATM. Coggeshall appears to walk up and have a conversation with her. A few minutes later, the woman is seen waiting at the counter to cash lottery tickets and Coggeshall is seen wandering around in the background carrying what looks like a metal pipe.

Coggeshall comes up behind the woman and, without warning, strikes her in the head leaving her unconscious on the floor. She suffered a fractured skull.

Coggeshall then picks up his backpack and walks out of the store as if nothing happened. He was arrested the next day close to the same store.