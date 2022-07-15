VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An oil storage tank was struck by lightning Thursday morning in Van Zandt County, according to crews on scene of the Grand Saline Sun.

In pictures and video sent to KETK News, you can see heavy plumes of smoke and large flames coming from the tank, which is located near the intersection of Van Zandt County Roads 1106 and 1107. The National Weather Service reported that the tank exploded, but no word on any damage or injuries.

Firefighters from Edgewood, Fruitvale, South Van Zandt were called to the scene to help extinguish the blaze.