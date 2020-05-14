Video of students drawing swastikas on someone’s back draws attention in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A video posted on Facebook depicting students drawing swastikas on a teenagers back has caused outrage that has required the Mountain Brook Schools and the Birmingham Jewish Federation to respond.

On Tuesday, Caroline Gill posted a video on the “What Happening in Mountain Brook” Facebook page that showed a group of teenagers drawing swastikas on a boy’s back. It is not known when the video took place or who the students were, although several on the message board said they were students at Mountain Brook High School.

On Wednesday, Mountain Brooks Schools released the following statement:

“This morning, Mountain Brook Schools became aware of a video posted to Snapchat that shows a group of teenagers from Mountain Brook and neighboring communities engaged in drawing anti-Semitic symbols. MBS has been in touch with the Mountain Brook Police Department, Birmingham Jewish Federation, and local faith leaders regarding this incident. “MBS condemns all hateful ideologies and actions. The conduct exhibited in the video is in direct conflict with the values of the school system. MBS is in the process of investigating the incident and determining the legal parameters for actions occurring outside of school. “MBS strives to foster a culture of inclusion, connection, and care. The school system is steadfastly committed to strengthening that culture and continuing to develop solidarity in the Mountain Brook community.” -Mountain Brook Schools

In addition, the Birmingham Jewish Federation has released its own statement on the video:

“The Birmingham Jewish Federation is aware of the recent anti-Semitic sentiments expressed on the What’s Happening in Mountain Brook Facebook page. We share in the public’s disappointment in the actions shown and are working towards a swift remediation. The Federation is in close contact with Dr. Barlow, the superintendent of Mountain Brook City School as well as the Anti-Defamation League to determine next steps.”

No other details have been released.

