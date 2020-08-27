Hurricane-strength winds damage Lake Charles tower, power lines in Laura’s path

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WIAT/CNN/WKRG) — Strong winds early Thursday damaged a tower, power lines, and billboards in Lake Charles, which was in Hurricane Laura’s path.

CBS 42’s Hillary Simon spoke with Lake Charles residents, one of whom has lived in the area for over 40 years in the same home with her husband. She said she came home to find what she thought would be a little damage and was shocked at the scene.

“We were heartbroken,” said local Bessie Esthay. “We got a text saying, ‘Oh you don’t have a lot of damage, just shingles and stuff.’ Well, it looks to be a little more than shingle stuff.”

Esthay says she feels very thankful that she and her husband evacuated.

Having escaped with their lives, Esthay and her neighbors, who also evacuated, will have to pick up their lives in an area strewn with debris.

The National Hurricane Center has determined that the center of Hurricane Laura came ashore just prior to 1 a.m. Central Time Thursday at Cameron, Louisiana. Hurricane Laura roared ashore with maximum sustained winds at 150 miles per hour.

It is unknown when power will be restored to Lake Charles and the surrounding coastal areas hit by the history-making hurricane.

