VIDEO: Eyewall reaches Orange Beach, winds caught on camera

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The first waves of Sally’s eyewall has reached Orange Beach. The United Cajun Navy shared this video with News 5.
LATEST STORIES
- Water main break in Forestdale causing water outages in surrounding area
- City of Tuscaloosa provides financial relief for struggling bars
- PepsiCo launches beverage to help you relax, sleep better
- Second stimulus checks: Trump wants direct payments, urges GOP to go higher on aid
- 1 dead, 1 missing in Orange Beach after Hurricane Sally