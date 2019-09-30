Victim’s Family Attorney: The jury is weighing the “value of a black life”

Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional as she testifies in her murder trial, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Dallas. Guyger is accused of shooting and killing Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a former Dallas police officer charged in the shooting death of her neighbor inside his apartment (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

A lawyer for the family of a man shot dead in his apartment by a Dallas police officer says the jury in the officer’s murder trial is weighing “the value of a black life.”

Closing arguments in Amber Guyger’s trial for killing Botham Jean in September 2018 finished Monday, and jurors are considering the case.

Guyger, who is white, was off duty but still in uniform when she shot Jean, who was black. She said she mistook his apartment for her own, on the floor below, and fired believing the 26-year-old accountant was an intruder.

Attorney Lee Merritt says trial evidence proves Guyger is guilty and that the jury will have to decide whether Jean’s life mattered.

Guyger was fired after the shooting. Her lawyers have argued her mistakes were reasonable.



WATCH: Closing arguments from Prosecution and Defense in the Murder trial of Amber Guyger. The jury deliberates.

Amber Guyger murder trial continues LIVE NOW: Murder trial of ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger continues. A lawyer for the family of Botham Jean, the man who was shot dead in his apartment by Guyger says the jury in the officer's murder trial is weighing "the value of a black life." Details:http://bit.ly/2nf9xsL Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, September 30, 2019 Day 6 – Week 2

___

1:50 p.m.

A jury is deliberating the case of a Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed neighbor in his apartment last year.

Closing arguments in the murder trial of Amber Guyger in the fatal shooting of Botham Jean were completed early Monday afternoon. The trial began a week ago.

Guyger testified last week that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift and that she believed he was a burglar. The 31-year-old Guyger has said she feared for her life.

She was in uniform but off duty at the time of the shooting. She was later fired from the force.

___

12:30 p.m.

An attorney for a former Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed neighbor in his apartment says her belief that she was killing an intruder in her own home was entirely reasonable.

Defense attorney Toby Shook said in closing arguments Monday that Amber Guyger’s shooting of Botham Jean last year was the result of “a series of horrible mistakes.” Guyger is charged with murder.

Guyger testified last week that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift and that she believed he was a burglar. Shook notes that other residents have made the same mistake and gone to the wrong apartments in that complex.

The 31-year-old Guyger has said she feared for her life.

Shook says Guyger opened fire after making a “split-second decision.”

___

11:20 a.m.

A prosecutor at the murder trial of Dallas police officer who fatally shot her unarmed neighbor in his home says most of what she said in testimony last week was “garbage.”

Assistant District Attorney Jason Fine said in closing arguments Monday that Amber Guyger was “an intruder” in Botham Jean’s home.

Guyger testified last week that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift and believed he was a burglar. The 31-year-old said she feared for her life. Prosecutors say Jean was unarmed and eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream in his living room when Guyger shot him.

Fine says Guyger’s claim that she didn’t know she was in the wrong apartment is “absurd.” He says Guyger wasn’t thinking like a “reasonable person” that day.

___

10:36 a.m.

Defense attorneys have rested their case in the murder trial of a Dallas police officer charged with killing her neighbor in his apartment.



Prosecutors and lawyers for Amber Guyger are expected to present closing arguments Monday. Guyger is accused of killing of Botham Jean last September.

Guyger testified last week that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift and believed he was a burglar. The 31-year-old said she feared for her life before entering the apartment where she shot Jean. Prosecutors say Jean was unarmed and eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream in his living room when Guyger shot him.

The two sides argued Monday morning over the language of the instructions the judge with provide to jurors as they begin to deliberate.



WATCH: Amber Gugyer murder Trial Week 1 and Week 2



The murder trial for fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger begins WATCH: The murder trial for fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger begins. Guyger says she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment and shot and killed him thinking he was an intruder. She was off-duty but wearing her uniform at the time. She pled not guilty if convicted faces up to life in prison. Guyger and victim, Botham Jean dated previously. (Part 1) Details: http://bit.ly/2muTw0Y Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, September 23, 2019 Day 1 – Part 1

The murder trial for fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger begins WATCH: The murder trial for fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger begins. Guyger says she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment and shot and killed him thinking he was an intruder. She was off-duty but wearing her uniform at the time. She pled not guilty if convicted faces up to life in prison. Guyger and victim, Botham Jean dated previously. (Part 2) Details: http://bit.ly/2muTw0Y Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, September 23, 2019 Day 1 – Part 2

The murder trial for fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger begins. WATCH: The murder trial for fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger begins. Guyger says she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment and shot and killed him thinking he was an intruder. Prosecution has the floor and presents evidence of Amber knowing she was not at her apartment, and how she had plenty of opportunitiy to realize she was not at her apartment. (Part 3) Details: http://bit.ly/2m56Dpv Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, September 23, 2019 Day 1- Part 3



The murder trial for fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger continues LIVE NOW: The murder trial for fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger continues. Guyger says she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment and shot and killed him thinking he was an intruder. Prosecution releases 911 call after Guyger shot Jean inside his apartment. Defense presents evidence as well. (Part 4)Details:http://bit.ly/2m56Dpv Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, September 23, 2019 Day 1 – Part 4

Murder Trial continues in Amber Guyger case LIVE NOW: Murder Trial continues in Amber Guyger case. The second day of testimony in the murder trial for a Texas police officer charged in the shooting death of her neighbor began with jurors hearing the officer’s frantic call to 911 following the shooting. Body Cam to be shown in the courtroom, Details: http://bit.ly/2lorbt6 Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Day 2 – Part 1

Murder Trial continues in Amber Guyger case Murder Trial continues in Amber Guyger case. The second day of testimony in the murder trial for a Texas police officer charged in the shooting death of her neighbor began with jurors hearing the officer’s frantic call to 911 following the shooting. Body Cam to be shown in the courtroom. (Part 2) Details: http://bit.ly/2lorbt6 Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Day 2 – Part 2

Day 4 Amber Guyger Murder Trial Day 4 Amber Guyger Murder Trial. The lead investigator in a white Dallas police officer’s fatal shooting of a black neighbor in the man’s home says he doesn’t think the officer committed a crime. (Part 3) Details: http://bit.ly/2lZhqSk Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, September 26, 2019 Day 2

Day 5 Amber Guyger Trial THE TRIAL CONTINUES: It is day 5 of Amber Guyger's trial. The latest: http://bit.ly/2n9YiS7 Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, September 27, 2019 Day 3

Day 5 Amber Guyger Trial (PART 2) TRIAL CONTINUES (PART 2): Amber Guyger explained Friday while testifying at her murder trial for the killing of Botham Jean that entering the home “was the only option that went through my head.”THE LATEST: http://bit.ly/2mdcA4k Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, September 27, 2019 Day 3

TRIAL CONTINUES (PART 3): Amber Guyger explained Friday while testifying at her murder trial for the killing of Botham Jean that entering the home “was the only option that went through my head.”THE LATEST: http://bit.ly/2mdcA4k Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, September 27, 2019 Day 4