Victim identified in Sunday’s homicide on 1st Street South

(WIAT) — The victim in Sunday’s homicide has been identified. Orlando Robinson, 53 of Birmingham, Alabama, was found by Birmingham police, lying in the street unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham police report that the shooting occurred around 5:03 p.m. in the 700 block of First Street South. Birmingham south precinct officers arrived at the scene and located Robinson.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue, along with the Jefferson County Coroner, arrived and pronounced Robinson dead on the scene.

South precinct officers located a subject at the scene who is believed to be involved in an altercation with the victim just before the shooting. They were taken into custody.

Investigators are continuing to gather information on the altercation.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

