Victim identified in fatal I-65 wreck in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim that rear-ended an 18-wheeler and went down an embankment.
The victim of the Feb. 17 incident has been identified as 58-year-old Samuel Charles Brasher of Morris. Alabama state troopers report that at 10:45 a.m., Morris was traveling northbound on I-65 near Mile Marker 272 in the Gardendale area when, under certain circumstances, rear-ended an 18-wheeler parked on the shoulder.
When Brasher’s vehicle struck the 18-wheeler, his car ended up down an embankment.
Brasher was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:52 a.m.
