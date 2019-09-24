Victim identified in Avenue V homicide in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim in Monday’s homicide has been identified as 37-year-old Tiyesha Carson of Birmingham, Alabama. Carson went to get help after being shot on the 1300 block of Avenue V.

Police found Carson suffering from a gunshot wound behind a residence in the area. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived to the scene and transported Carson to UAB hospital where she later died.

If anyone has information related to this homicide investigation, they are encouraged to contact Birmingham police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Latest Stories