Victim found at Mountain Brook Athletic Complex identified

(Courtesy of Friends)

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT)– Mountain Brook Police have identified the woman whose body was found at the athletic complex as Megan Louise Montgomery, 31, from Hoover.

Police say the primary suspect in the case turned himself in Monday afternoon and is being held in the Mountain Brook jail pending warrants.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

