WATCH: Birmingham’s impact on Veteran’s Day dates back 74 years ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 74 years ago, Birmingham had it’s very first Veteran’s Day parade and even a local coined the phrase “Veteran’s Day” from “Armistice Day.”

Col. Danny Sample stopped by CBS 42 Morning News to chat with Jack and Andrea about the Veteran’s Day event that will be going on in and around the magic city.

Raymond Weeks, a Birmingham native and World War II veteran, thought “Armistice Day” didn’t fully honor all who served, whether in the United States or abroad, when the day came around in second week of November. This inspiration made it’s way all the way to the White House where President

Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed Nov. 11 as “Veterans Day.”

Not only coining the phrase, but Birmingham was the very first city to host a Veteran’s Day parade in the United States in 1947.

