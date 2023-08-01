VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police Chief Danny Rary has passed away, according to Vestavia Hills Police Department.

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the Vestavia Hills Police Department announces the passing of long-term Chief of Police, Danny P. Rary. Chief Rary has served in law enforcement since July of 1978 with the past 42 years being dedicated to the service of the City of Vestavia Hills,” said VHPD.

“With the strong support of the community, city staff and elected officials, the Vestavia Hills Police family will continue to embody the vision and direction of Chief Rary,” said VHD.

VHPD says they will not make additional comments.