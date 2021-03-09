Vestavia Hills High School ‘painting hills red’ to raise money for UAB’s cancer center

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Students and staff from Vestavia Hills High School are painting the hills around campus red. Not with paint, but with bows.

The project is part of the school’s long-running fundraiser for UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center through the school’s service group, Rebels Impact Service and Engagement (RISE).

“Specifically, this year, it’s the AYA program which is the adolescent and young adult program,” said Stella Ross, a leader with Vestavia Hills High School’s RISE team. “We have multiple events that add up to what rise is and that money will eventually go down to UAB.”

Over 1,000 Rebel community members are participating in RISE this year. The program involves the community to form fundraising teams, each deciding on a fundraising method.

The RISE team preparing for their interview with CBS 42. RISE administrator, Kym Prewitt, corralling her group of driven high school seniors.

One RISE team is selling the red bows for $7 each so area neighbors can display theirs proudly on their mailboxes by RISE Day on April 9. Proceeds from each ribbon will go toward the fight against cancer.

The exterior of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. Proceeds from VHHS’s RISE fundraisers go toward the research and treatment center.

“The money is benefitting a lot of people outside of Vestavia, but it’s also engaging everyone inside of Vestavia Hills High School and beyond,” Ross said.

The RISE program has been a Vestavia Hills High School tradition for a decade and has raised nearly $2.3 million over the years, according to the school.

Yearly fundraising totals VHHS provided. The community has raised nearly $2.3 million in a decade.

Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has added more challenges for RISE teams.

“It’s definitely a lot harder to raise money because we haven’t been able to have some of our normal events such as Sadie Hawkins and some concerts that we usually put on,” Ross said. “But it’s okay, because we’re still coming together to raise money in different ways. We’re having to get creative with it.”

However, the RISE fun doesn’t stop with fundraising. VHHS will hold their annual Kids’ Day event at the school on April 3. On RISE Day, the community will celebrate their fundraising efforts for the year. Both events are open to the public.

If you’d like to contribute and/or buy a bow, visit this link.