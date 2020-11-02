Vestavia Hills church to host drive-in movie amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cars wait for a movie to start at Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In. (Image Courtesy: Josh Frank)

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT)– As COVID-19 has caused for creativity when reinventing everyday activities, one alternative movie go-ers are taking is drive in movies.

Vestavia Hills United Methodist church is taking this into consideration and will be hosting a drive-in movie this Sunday at 5:30 pm.

“The War Room” will be screened which showcases the power of prayer.

Cars can watch the movie on a big screen in the parking lot of the church and there will be limited space close to the screen for some to bring along their lawn chairs.

Additionally, attendees will have the option to watch inside in the Tyson Hall sitting socially distanced and 6 feet apart from others.

Hot dogs, popcorn, and drinks will all be provided.

