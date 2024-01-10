(NEXSTAR) – Verizon customers have started to receive notifications they are eligible to receive a payment of up to $100 following a $100 million class action settlement with the wireless company.

The lawsuit alleged Verizon customers were unfairly hit with an administrative charge as part of a “deceptive scheme.” Verizon had denied any wrongdoing, but has agreed to pay affected users up to $100 each.

Who qualifies for a Verizon settlement payment?

The settlement class is large, and includes both former and current Verizon customers. If you had a postpaid phone plan with Verizon between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, and you paid an “Administrative Charge” or a “Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge” on your phone bill, you likely qualify.

Not sure if you had a “postpaid” phone plan? It’s the opposite of a prepaid plan. With postpaid plans, you sign a contract with a phone provider, and then you’re billed monthly based on your usage.

People who qualify will receive a notice, according to the settlement administrator.

How do I file a claim?

The notices, which are being sent by mail and email, contain information you’ll need to make your claim, like an ID number and a confirmation code.

You’ll need to file a claim by April 15 to get paid.

How big will my payout be?

As is common with class action lawsuits, exactly how much each person will receive isn’t yet known. It depends, in part, on how many people file a claim and get approved.

The minimum payment for eligible members is expected to start at $15, according to the settlement administrator, and grow by increments of $1 depending on how long you were a Verizon customer. The longer you had one of the postpaid phone plans described in the settlement, the bigger your payment will be.

At this point, the maximum payment is expected to be $100 per customer.

Once the settlement is approved and final, payments will be sent by check or electronic payment.

When will payments be sent?

The settlement needs to receive final court approval before any money goes out to claimants. A hearing is scheduled for March 22 in New Jersey, in which a judge will decide whether to approve the settlement, the size of attorneys’ fees, and other details of the settlement.

After the hearing, there’s a window in which objectors can file appeals.

Only after settlement is granted final approval and any appeals are resolved will the payments be issued.